Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $431.68 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,019,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,676,000. Permian Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Permian Resources by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 620,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PR opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

