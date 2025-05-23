Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $44,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Standex International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Standex International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Trading Down 3.3%

SXI stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $212.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average is $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

