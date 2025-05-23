Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $32.53 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262,453 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $520.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

