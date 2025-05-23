GTS Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,131,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,650,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,987,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

