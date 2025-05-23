HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HF Foods Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 0.58. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $298.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

