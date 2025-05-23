Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $285.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

