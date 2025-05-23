GTS Securities LLC Purchases 89,843 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 371.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

