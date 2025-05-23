Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

