Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.21.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.7%
Alibaba Group stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.