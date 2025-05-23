General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $64.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

