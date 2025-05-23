Vident Advisory LLC Sells 8,106 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE MAA opened at $154.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

