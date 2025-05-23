Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,522 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tidewater worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 42,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TDW opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $108.44.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

