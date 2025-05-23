Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 337,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

