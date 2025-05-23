Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $11.61 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 859.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 287,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CRH by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,691,000 after buying an additional 1,089,555 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:CRH opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

