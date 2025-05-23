Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $311,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,328,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,783,114.88. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $218,490.30. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,175 shares of company stock worth $5,040,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

