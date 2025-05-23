Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TransUnion worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock worth $359,761 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

