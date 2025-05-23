Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

JG stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

