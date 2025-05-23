Wall Street Zen Upgrades KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Down 0.6%

KWE stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

About KWESST Micro Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:KWE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.