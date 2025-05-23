Wall Street Zen Upgrades KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
KWE stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.
KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.
KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
