iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,797.56. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This trade represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $743,000 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iHeartMedia by 224.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

