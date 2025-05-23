Uniphar (LON:UPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.12 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.84), with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Uniphar Stock Up 1.9%

Uniphar Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.37. The stock has a market cap of £919.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Uniphar

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

