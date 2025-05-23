National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.92.

PEY stock opened at C$18.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$13.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

