Wall Street Zen Downgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Iris Energy Stock Up 4.4%

IREN opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 1,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,999 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,500,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

