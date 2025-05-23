Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Immunome Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Immunome has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,459.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,105.44. The trade was a 20.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $280,386. This represents a 58.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,495. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 2,822.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Immunome by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

