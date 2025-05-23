Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,114 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,694. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.