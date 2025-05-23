Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,514 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 93,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 124,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.