Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

