Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $523,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 333,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

