Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $56.58

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

