Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $597,443,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $146,094,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 743.96 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $3,711,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,674,041.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,612 shares of company stock valued at $18,808,326 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

