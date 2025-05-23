Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $245,038,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Viking by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Viking by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,724 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Viking by 4,840.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Viking by 1,972.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. Viking’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

