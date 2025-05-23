Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 2,457 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE FE opened at $41.97 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

