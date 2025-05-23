4,211 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

