Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $35,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

