Twinbeech Capital LP Has $413,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,240 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

