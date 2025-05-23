Twinbeech Capital LP Has $451,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

