Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Price Performance
Shares of KMPR opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on KMPR
Kemper Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.