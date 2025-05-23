Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,350 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

