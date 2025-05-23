Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $32,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 67,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $185.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.