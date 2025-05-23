Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

