Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $107,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $54,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,792.29. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,447 shares of company stock valued at $858,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 10.1%

SYM opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.