Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $3.51 Million Position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quantum Computing news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $466,085.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,973 shares of company stock worth $8,012,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of QUBT opened at $12.07 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 3.74.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Quantum Computing Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

