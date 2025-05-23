Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,118 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after acquiring an additional 504,958 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $116.01 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

