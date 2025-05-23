Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $562,000 Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $362.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

