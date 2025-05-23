Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 78,200 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1%

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

