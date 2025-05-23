Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 826,100 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NET stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of -718.49 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,279,290.07. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,297 shares of company stock valued at $73,906,935. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.