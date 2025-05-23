Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SN. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,311,000 after buying an additional 6,160,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,187,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of SN opened at $95.30 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

