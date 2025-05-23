Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $271.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

