Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.70% of CTO Realty Growth worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.