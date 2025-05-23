Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

VET opened at $6.39 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

