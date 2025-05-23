Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,235,469.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,298.10. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $289,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,087.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,014 shares of company stock worth $3,522,274 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.