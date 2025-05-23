Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TIP opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.69 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

